Scottie Scheffler leads group of 70 golfers entering FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scottie Scheffler has already conquered the Masters and the Paris Olympics this year. Now, it's time to see if he can come through in the playoffs.
The FedExCup Playoffs have arrived with Scheffler leading the pack. While he dominated the tour in 2024, his performance over the next three tournaments will determine if he can end the season with a $25 million payday.
Scheffler will have some stiff competition among the 70 golfers who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs. Xander Schauffele picked up two major titles this year by winning the PGA Championship and Open Championship, and Rory McIlroy is a three-time FedExCup champion.
Before the playoffs commence on Thursday with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, let's take a look at the playoff standings and the favorites to come out on top.
FedExCup Playoffs field
Here are the 70 golfers competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, along with their FedExCup points entering the playoffs:
- Scottie Scheffler: 5,993
- Xander Schauffele: 4,057
- Rory McIlroy: 2,545
- Collin Morikawa: 2,456
- Wyndham Clark: 2,154
- Ludvig Aberg: 2,092
- Sahith Theegala: 2,037
- Hideki Matsuyama: 1,899
- Sungjae Im: 1,896
- Shane Lowry: 1,867
- Patrick Cantlay: 1,780
- Byeong Hun An: 1,755
- Russell Henley: 1,671
- Tony Finau: 1,635
- Akshay Bhatia: 1,610
- Matthieu Pavon: 1,569
- Robert MacIntyre: 1,535
- Sepp Straka: 1,498
- Justin Thomas: 1,445
- Brian Harman: 1,419
- Tom Hoge: 1,411
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 1,406
- Billy Horschel: 1,392
- Davis Thompson: 1,385
- Aaron Rai: 1,381
- Jason Day: 1,345
- Taylor Pendrith: 1,324
- Chris Kirk: 1,318
- Sam Burns: 1,265
- Corey Conners: 1,249
- Cameron Young: 1,227
- Tommy Fleetwood: 1,223
- Stephan Jaeger: 1,207
- Thomas Detry: 1,202
- Max Homa: 1,194
- J.T. Poston: 1,193
- Adam Hadwin: 1,181
- Si Woo Kim: 1,168
- Keegan Bradley: 1,075
- Matt Fitzpatrick: 1,074
- Austin Eckroat: 1,069
- Alex Noren: 1,067
- Tom Kim: 1,051
- Cam Davis: 1,051
- Denny McCarthy: 1,045
- Adam Scott: 1,041
- Max Greyserman: 1,041
- Mackenzie Hughes: 1,026
- Will Zalatoris: 1,019
- Jake Knapp: 970
- Harris English: 969
- Nick Taylor: 969
- Patrick Rodgers: 952
- Eric Cole: 948
- Justin Rose: 881
- Ben Griffin: 867
- Viktor Hovland: 854
- Erik van Rooyen: 813
- Maverick McNealy: 808
- Taylor Moore: 803
- Peter Malnati: 794
- Min Woo Lee: 783
- Jordan Spieth: 782
- Mark Hubbard: 737
- Brendon Todd: 720
- Seamus Power: 703
- Nick Dunlap: 701
- Jhonattan Vegas: 685
- Emiliano Grillo: 684
- Victor Perez: 654
Only 50 of the 70 players will move on to the BMW Championship from Aug. 22-25, and only the top 30 players following the BMW Championship will advance to the Tour Championship from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.
FedEx St. Jude Championship tee times
Pairings for the FedEx St. Jude Championship were determined by the FedExCup standings. The top two golfers, Scheffler and Schauffele, are together, as are Nos. 3 and 4, 5 and 6, etc.
Here's a look at some of the featured pairings to open the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday (all times ET):
- 10:25 a.m.: Sunjae Im, Shane Lowry
- 10:35 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg
- 10:45 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
- 1:35 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:45 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele
The full list of tee times can be found here.
FedExCup Playoffs favorites
Favorites for the FedEx St. Jude Championship mostly fall in line with the point standings, as Scheffler is at the top with Schauffele and McIlroy next.
Here is a look at the favorites for the tournament, with odds provided by Fanatics Sportsbook:
- Scottie Scheffler: +330
- Xander Schauffele: +800
- Rory McIlroy: +1000
- Collin Morikawa: +1200
- Ludvig Aberg: +2200
- Hideki Matsuyama: +2500
- Patrick Cantlay: +2500
- Tommy Fleetwood: +3000
- Sungjae Im: +3250
- Corey Conners: +3500
- Viktor Hovland: +3500