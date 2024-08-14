Trending
Golf

Scottie Scheffler leads group of 70 golfers entering FedEx St. Jude Championship

Scheffler is the man to beat entering the 2024 FedExCup Playoffs.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Scottie Scheffler has already conquered the Masters and the Paris Olympics this year. Now, it's time to see if he can come through in the playoffs.

The FedExCup Playoffs have arrived with Scheffler leading the pack. While he dominated the tour in 2024, his performance over the next three tournaments will determine if he can end the season with a $25 million payday.

Scheffler will have some stiff competition among the 70 golfers who qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs. Xander Schauffele picked up two major titles this year by winning the PGA Championship and Open Championship, and Rory McIlroy is a three-time FedExCup champion.

Before the playoffs commence on Thursday with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind, let's take a look at the playoff standings and the favorites to come out on top.

FedExCup Playoffs field

Here are the 70 golfers competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, along with their FedExCup points entering the playoffs:

  1. Scottie Scheffler: 5,993
  2. Xander Schauffele: 4,057
  3. Rory McIlroy: 2,545
  4. Collin Morikawa: 2,456
  5. Wyndham Clark: 2,154
  6. Ludvig Aberg: 2,092
  7. Sahith Theegala: 2,037
  8. Hideki Matsuyama: 1,899
  9. Sungjae Im: 1,896
  10. Shane Lowry: 1,867
  11. Patrick Cantlay: 1,780
  12. Byeong Hun An: 1,755
  13. Russell Henley: 1,671
  14. Tony Finau: 1,635
  15. Akshay Bhatia: 1,610
  16. Matthieu Pavon: 1,569
  17. Robert MacIntyre: 1,535
  18. Sepp Straka: 1,498
  19. Justin Thomas: 1,445
  20. Brian Harman: 1,419
  21. Tom Hoge: 1,411
  22. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 1,406
  23. Billy Horschel: 1,392
  24. Davis Thompson: 1,385
  25. Aaron Rai: 1,381
  26. Jason Day: 1,345
  27. Taylor Pendrith: 1,324
  28. Chris Kirk: 1,318
  29. Sam Burns: 1,265
  30. Corey Conners: 1,249
  31. Cameron Young: 1,227
  32. Tommy Fleetwood: 1,223
  33. Stephan Jaeger: 1,207
  34. Thomas Detry: 1,202
  35. Max Homa: 1,194
  36. J.T. Poston: 1,193
  37. Adam Hadwin: 1,181
  38. Si Woo Kim: 1,168
  39. Keegan Bradley: 1,075
  40. Matt Fitzpatrick: 1,074
  41. Austin Eckroat: 1,069
  42. Alex Noren: 1,067
  43. Tom Kim: 1,051
  44. Cam Davis: 1,051
  45. Denny McCarthy: 1,045
  46. Adam Scott: 1,041
  47. Max Greyserman: 1,041
  48. Mackenzie Hughes: 1,026
  49. Will Zalatoris: 1,019
  50. Jake Knapp: 970
  51. Harris English: 969
  52. Nick Taylor: 969
  53. Patrick Rodgers: 952
  54. Eric Cole: 948
  55. Justin Rose: 881
  56. Ben Griffin: 867
  57. Viktor Hovland: 854
  58. Erik van Rooyen: 813
  59. Maverick McNealy: 808
  60. Taylor Moore: 803
  61. Peter Malnati: 794
  62. Min Woo Lee: 783
  63. Jordan Spieth: 782
  64. Mark Hubbard: 737
  65. Brendon Todd: 720
  66. Seamus Power: 703
  67. Nick Dunlap: 701
  68. Jhonattan Vegas: 685
  69. Emiliano Grillo: 684
  70. Victor Perez: 654

Only 50 of the 70 players will move on to the BMW Championship from Aug. 22-25, and only the top 30 players following the BMW Championship will advance to the Tour Championship from Aug. 29 to Sept. 1.

Here are five things to know about TPC Southwind, the course hosting the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

FedEx St. Jude Championship tee times

Pairings for the FedEx St. Jude Championship were determined by the FedExCup standings. The top two golfers, Scheffler and Schauffele, are together, as are Nos. 3 and 4, 5 and 6, etc.

Here's a look at some of the featured pairings to open the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Thursday (all times ET):

  • 10:25 a.m.: Sunjae Im, Shane Lowry
  • 10:35 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Ludvig Aberg
  • 10:45 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa
  • 1:35 p.m.: Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 1:45 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

The full list of tee times can be found here.

FedExCup Playoffs favorites

Favorites for the FedEx St. Jude Championship mostly fall in line with the point standings, as Scheffler is at the top with Schauffele and McIlroy next.

Here is a look at the favorites for the tournament, with odds provided by Fanatics Sportsbook:

  • Scottie Scheffler: +330
  • Xander Schauffele: +800
  • Rory McIlroy: +1000
  • Collin Morikawa: +1200
  • Ludvig Aberg: +2200
  • Hideki Matsuyama: +2500
  • Patrick Cantlay: +2500
  • Tommy Fleetwood: +3000
  • Sungjae Im: +3250
  • Corey Conners: +3500
  • Viktor Hovland: +3500

Golf
