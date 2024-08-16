Round 2 of St. Jude Championship sees change atop the leaderboard

There's a tie atop the leaderboard entering the weekend at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Hideki Matsuyama and Denny McCarthy each captured a share of the lead with strong second-round showings at TPC Southwind in Memphis on Friday. McCarthy shot 7-under 63, tied for the best score of Round 2, and Matsuyama recorded a 6-under, bringing their overall scores to 11-under.

Matsuyama and McCarthy sit eighth and 45th, respectively, in the FedEx Cup standings.

Sam Burns, meanwhile, also used a 7-under second round to surge up the leaderboard. The No. 29 golfer in the FedEx Cup standings is now in sole possession of third at 10-under. Burns' big day was fueled by four birdies and one eagle on the front nine.

FedEx Cup points leader Scottie Scheffler is in fourth at 9-under following a 5-under second round, while Justin Rose (No. 55 in FedEx Cup standings) and Nick Dunlap (No. 67) are tied for fifth at 8-under. Dunlap shot 5-under in Round 2 and Rose shot 4-under.

Viktor Hovland (No. 57) was the other golfer to shoot 7-under on Friday, following up his even first round. Hovland is tied for seventh with Robert MacIntyre (No. 17) and Billy Horschel (No. 23).

Chris Kirk (No. 28) jumped out to a first-round lead at 6-under, but dropped to a tie for 10th following an even Round 2.

The first round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship is complete. Here’s a recap of Day 1.

What's the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard?

Here's a full look at the top golfers entering the weekend at TPC Southwind:

T-1. Denny McCarthy: -11

T-1. Hideki Matsuyama: -11

3. Sam Burns: -10

4. Scottie Scheffler: -9

T-5. Justin Rose: -8

T-5. Nick Dunlap: -8

T-7. Viktor Hovland: -7

T-7. Robert MacIntyre: -7

T-7. Billy Horschel: -7

T-10. Erik van Rooyen: -6

T-10. Will Zalatoris: -6

T-10. Chris Kirk: -6

T-13. Matt Fitzpatrick: -5

T-13. Aaron Rai: -5

T-13. Tony Finau: -5

T-13. Xander Schauffele: -5

T-13. Tom Kim: -5

T-13. Brian Harman: -5

T-13. Brendon Todd: -5

You can check out the full leaderboard here.

What's the FedEx St. Jude Championship location?

TPC Southwind in Memphis is the site of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Here are five things to know about TPC Southwind, the course hosting the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

What's the FedEx St. Jude Championship cut line?

There aren't any cuts at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, meaning all 70 golfers will play four rounds.

What's the FedEx St. Jude Championship format?

The opening tournament of the FedEx Cup Playoffs features four rounds of stroke play where the golfer with the lowest score after 72 holes wins.

The top 70 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings qualified for the playoffs, but only the top 50 will advance to the second tournament: the BMW Championship.

How many points will the FedEx St. Jude Championship winner get?

Golfers will be looking to add to their FedEx Cup point totals in order to secure a spot in the BMW Championship. The point totals at stake range from 2,000 for the winner to just 12 for the 70th-place finisher.

What's the FedEx St. Jude Championship purse, winning payout?

There's also money up for grabs in Memphis as the FedEx St. Jude Championship boasts a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million earmarked for the winner.

What are the FedEx Cup standings?

These are currently the top 10 golfers in the FedEx Cup standings:

1. Scottie Scheffler: 5,993 points

2. Xander Schauffele: 4,057

3. Rory McIlroy: 2,545

4. Collin Morikawa: 2,456

5. Wyndham Clark: 2,154

6. Ludvig Aberg: 2,092

7. Sahith Theegala: 2,037

8. Hideki Matsuyama: 1,899

9. Sungjae Im: 1,883

10. Shane Lowry: 1,867

You can check out the full standings here.