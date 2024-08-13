How to watch the St. Jude Championship, the first event of 2024 FedExCup Playoffs

It's time for the FedExCup Playoffs.

The PGA Tour's best golfers have battled through a number of high-profile events this year, from the four majors to the 2024 Olympics.

But now, they will return to the course for the three-tournament playoffs to crown a champion for the 2024 season. Olympic gold medalist Scottie Scheffler, two-time major winner Xander Schauffele and three-time FedExCup winner Rory McIlroy lead the standings entering the first tournament, which will be held this week in Tennessee.

Here's everything to know about the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship:

When is the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The St. Jude Championship will be played from Aug. 15-18.

Where is the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

For the third straight year, the tournament will take place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

How to watch the 2024 Fedex St. Jude Championship

All coverage from the tournament will air on NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock.

Thursday, Aug. 15

2-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock

Friday, August 16

2-6 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock

Saturday, August 17

1-3 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock

3-6 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

Sunday, August 18

12-2 p.m. ET, Golf Channel and Peacock

2-6 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock

Who is playing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The top 70 players in the FedExCup standings will compete in Memphis. Only the top 50 after this tournament will advance to the second event, then 30 will advance from there to the final tournament.

Scheffler headlines the field, as he'll play for the first time since claiming gold for Team USA in Paris. Schauffele, after winning his first two career majors this year, also figures to be in the mix.

Further down the board, there's reigning FedExCup champion Victor Hovland and Aaron Rai, last week's winner at the Wyndham Championship.

Here's a look at all 70 golfers competing in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

FedExCup standings 2024

Scheffler has a massive lead in the FedExCup standings entering the playoffs. The 2024 Masters and Paris Olympic champion has 5,993 points, well ahead of Schauffele in second place with 4,057. There's another massive gap back to McIlroy in third (2,545) before the field starts to even out.

Here's a look at the top 10 entering the FedEx St. Jude Championship:

Scottie Scheffler: 5,993 Xander Schauffele: 4,057 Rory McIlroy: 2,545 Collin Morikawa: 2,456 Wyndham Clark: 2,154 Ludvig Aberg: 2,092 Sahith Theegala: 2,037 Hideki Matsuyama: 1,899 Sungjae Im: 1,883 Shane Lowry: 1,867

The full FedExCup standings can be found here.