Protesters storm the 18th green at Travelers Championship

Protesters stormed the 18th green at the TPC River Highlands as the leaders were preparing to putt on the final hole of regulation at the 2024 Travelers Championship on Sunday afternoon.

Six people wearing shirts with an environmental message dumped a powdery orange substance on the green as Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim, and Akshay Bhatia stood by and watched.

Cromwell police quickly subdued the protesters and handcuffed them.

The massive crowd around the 18th chanted “USA, USA” as the protesters were led away.

Scheffler had a one-shot lead over Kim coming the the 18th but Kim made a 10-foot put for birdie to send the Travelers Championship to a playoff.

Scheffler went on to win the tournament after parring the first playoff hole to defeat Kim, who bogeyed. Scheffler, who has won six of his last 10 starts, shot a final round 5-under 65 to finish at 22-under in regulation play.