The 2024 U.S. Open Championship is next up on the golf calendar.

The third major PGA tournament of the year, some of the world's best golfers will take the course at Pinehurst, N.C., for a shot at history.

Some of the marquee names who will compete in Pinehurst include Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark, among others.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But, with the tournament dating back to 1895, who are the youngest and oldest winners to hoist the U.S. Open trophy? Here's what to know:

Who is the youngest U.S. Open golf winner?

The youngest U.S. Open golf winner is John McDermott. McDermott won the 1911 tournament at 19 years, nine months, 14 days. He was also the first American-born winner.

Second youngest is Francis Ouimet at 20 years, four months, 12 days. Ouimet won the 1913 tournament after McDermott repeated in 1912.

Who is the oldest U.S. Open golf winner?

The oldest U.S. Open golf winner is Hale Irwin. Irwin won the 1990 tournament at 45 years, 15 days.

Before Irwin, Raymond Floyd had won the 1986 tournament at 43 years, nine months, 11 days.

Who are the youngest and oldest U.S. Open golfers in 2024?

The 2024 tournament could have some record breakers.

Bryan Kim, 19, could become the youngest winner should he pull it off. Kim qualified after winning the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur Championship.

The oldest winner could be broken by veteran Phil Mickelson. The 54-year-old has never won the tournament, but he's placed second six times, most recently in 2013.

Who has the most U.S. Open golf wins?

Four golfers won the U.S. Open four different times, which is the most in the tournament's history. Here are those players: