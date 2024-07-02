The Cubs announced on Tuesday that three of their prospects have been selected to participate in this year’s All-Stars Futures Game. Infielder Matt Shaw, outfielder Owen Caissie and catcher Moises Ballesteros will all participate in an exhibition game meant to display some of the most exciting prospects in baseball.

Shaw is ranked the 30th best prospect in the game, per MLB Pipeline, which is the highest ranking among the three players. The Cubs selected Shaw with the No. 13 overall pick of the 2023 draft, and he currently plays for the Double-A Tennessee Smokies. He’s hitting .251 with ten home runs and 35 RBI in 68 games. Further, he’s tied for second in the Southern League with 40 walks, tied for fourth with 43 runs and his 10 home runs are tied for fifth.

The Cubs acquired Caissie from the Padres as part of the trade that sent Yu Darvish and Victor Caratini to San Diego. Caissie is set to turn 22 years old later this month and ranks 35th on MLB Pipeline’s list of top prospects. In 73 games with Triple-A Iowa this season, Caissie is hitting .283 with eight home runs and 45 RBI.

Ballesteros signed with the Cubs as an international free agent from Venezuela in 2021. The 20-year old began the year Double-A Tennessee where he hit .299 with nine home runs and 43 RBI in 56 games. The Cubs promoted him to Triple-A Iowa on June 18, and since then he’s hit .378 with one home run and three RBI.

Ballesteros will also participate in the All-Star Futures Game Skills Showcase. He’ll be among eight hitters who take on three challenges: Hit It Here, Call Your Shot and Swing For the Fences.

The 2024 All-Star Futures Game will take place on July 13.

