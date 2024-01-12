Bulls Ring of Honor game, Cubs Convention set to go on as planned despite Chicago snowstorm

The show must go on. A couple of big sports events around Chicago are expected to continue as planned on Friday, despite the severe weather storm that hit the area in the early hours of the morning.

The first event on the docket is Cubs Convention at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. Friday’s lineup includes the opening ceremonies, autograph sessions, an appearance from the Cubs Hall of Fame Class of 2024 and a conversation with Ryan Dempster.

Parking is available at the hotel, but if you want to leave your car at home due to the hazardous driving conditions both Metra and CTA are still running.

Later this evening, the Bulls will reveal their ring of honor when they host the Golden State Warriors at the United Center. The game tips at 7 p.m. and the ceremony will take place at halftime. Many Bulls greats are expected to attend, including Phil Jackson, Bob Love, Toni Kukoc, Ron Harper and Luc Longley. Of course, Steve Kerr will be in the building with his Warriors.

