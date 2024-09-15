Crow-Armstrong, Busch help Cubs salvage series finale vs. Rockies

DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 15: Michael Busch #29 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates his ninth inning solo home run against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on September 15, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs dropped their first two games in Denver over the weekend, but thanks to home runs by Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong they were able to salvage their finale against the Colorado Rockies.

Crow-Armstrong’s ninth inning home run provided some cushion for the Cubs, who got six strong innings out of veteran starter Kyle Hendricks. Busch hit home runs in both the seventh and ninth innings of the game, giving him 20 on the season.

Ian Happ collected a pair of hits and two walks in the victory while Seiya Suzuki had three walks and two strikeouts in an eventful day at the plate.

Busch got the scoring started in the third inning when he drove in Cody Bellinger on an RBI single, with Nico Hoerner notching an infield single to score another run.

The Cubs and Rockies played to a 2-1 scoreline through six innings before Busch unloaded on a 438-foot home run in the seventh inning, and followed up with an even longer home run, 468 feet, to center field in the top of the ninth.

Crow-Armstrong then hit a two-run shot to left field to make it a 6-1 game, and the Cubs were able to fend off a late rally as Tyson Miller picked up his first career save.

The Cubs will now head home to start a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics, who just dropped two-of-three against the White Sox in Chicago. Shota Imanaga will get the ball for the North Siders on Monday night, with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m.