The Cubs will have a sponsored jersey patch for the first time in franchise history. The team announced that they will now have a Motorola patch on their jerseys, starting immediately on Thursday night.

“When working through the jersey design, we put a lot of effort into making sure Motorola’s logo seamlessly integrated into the Cubs’ uniform, adjusting the colors of the batwing logo to match the Cubs brand,” said Cubs Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Alex Seyferth in a statement.

Motorola is also a local company, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and the Cubs played up the partnership with a Chicagoland brand.

“We took great care when it came to selecting a jersey patch partner,” Seyferth said in the statement.

As part of the new deal, Motorola will also have new ads around Wrigley Field and a permanent space in Gallagher Way called the “motorola razr room.” Shortstop Dansby Swanson will also work as a Motorola spokesperson.

The Cubs will have the Motorola logo on their jerseys for several seasons.

