Cubs, Cardinals begin do-or-die 4-game set at Wrigley Field Thursday

Before the 2023 MLB season began, Cubs and Cardinals fans alike probably took note of a part in the July schedule where the two arch-rivals would play each other eight times in a 10-game stretch.

Yet instead of the preseason division-favorite Cardinals battling the Cubs for first place just before the trade deadline, the two teams are clinging on to any semblance of hope for a postseason spot this season.

The Cubs and the Cardinals enter Thursday's series opener in third and fourth place in the NL Central respectively, with two-and-a-half games separating the two teams.

Neither team was helped out on Thursday afternoon, as both the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds won their afternoon matchups, giving Milwaukee an eight-game lead over the Cubs while maintaining a two-and-a-half game advantage over Cincinnati.

While both clubs are facing at least a partial sale of assets at the upcoming Aug. 1 trade deadline, a four-game sweep or even a series victory from either team could convince a front office to withhold throwing in the towel on a competitive season.

The Cubs have yet to announce their starters for Saturday's and Sunday's games, but will begin the series with their two All-Star starters, as Marcus Stroman and Justin Steele are slated to take the mound on Thursday and Friday respectively.

St. Louis will send southpaw veteran Steven Matz to the mound Thursday night, who will be making his third start since rejoining the rotation earlier this month.

Matz's start will be followed by potential trade chip Jack Flaherty on Friday, with Miles Mikolas and Jordan Montgomery scheduled to start on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The North Siders' best bet for success in the upcoming series is to surely continue their offensive resurgence seen during their series against the Washington Nationals, as the St. Louis pitching staff and defense has been largely to blame for their out of character 43-53 record.

Despite being well behind the 8-ball the entire season, the Cardinals have still maintained a playoff-level offense.

Anchored by two of last year's top three NL MVP vote-getters in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals rank third in the senior circuit in home runs while ranking fifth in total hits, both categories in which they outpace the Cubs.

Though the Cardinals' starting rotation's performance has improved in recent months, particularly on the heels of a five-game winning streak, the Redbirds' bullpen remains a weakness, meaning that late-game at-bats will once again loom large for the Cubs in this series.

The Cardinals possess a 4.43 bullpen ERA, the sixth-worst mark across the majors and the third-worst in the NL, only ahead of the Rockies and Nationals. Jordan Hicks, the Cardinals' closer, is the team's only reliever with a sub-4.00 ERA with more than 12 appearances this season.

Chicago's lineup would also be greatly aided by the potential return of Dansby Swanson, who hit the injured list after sustaining a left heel injury during July 5's game against the Brewers.

Cubs manager David Ross said that he is hopeful the All-Star shortstop could return this weekend, which would provide a vital boost to a lineup that seems to be finding its stride.

Former Cardinal and Cubs slugger Patrick Wisdom could be a prevalent factor in this weekend's series, as the 31-year-old has homered in three straight starts and enters Thursday's game with six of his 74 career home runs against the Cardinals.

With the Cardinals tossing two left-handers and right-handers each for the series, the Cubs' position players are likely to see at least one start this weekend.

After this weekend, the Cubs will have Monday off before a two-game set on Chicago's South Side against the White Sox. After the two-game interleague twirl, the Cubs and Cards will kick off another four-game set next Thursday in St. Louis.

As for the first-place Brewers and second-place Reds, the division leaders will take on the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks respectively before playing each other in a three-game set in Milwaukee to start next week.

First pitch for Thursday's night game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. local time at Wrigley Field.

