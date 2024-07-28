Cubs, Christopher Morel share emotional goodbye in dugout after trade

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly made a blockbuster trade on Sunday afternoon, sending Christopher Morel to the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for All-Star third baseman Isaac Paredes, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The trade went down during the Cubs game against the Kansas City Royals and Morel was seen in the dug out making an emotional goodbye.

Christopher Morel has been taken out of the game after reports he's been traded to Tampa Bay. pic.twitter.com/JYK3spPJ32 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 28, 2024

According to multiple reports, not only will Morel be heading to Tampa as part of the trade, but two other Cubs prospects will be heading there, too. Relief pitching prospects Hunter Bigge and Ty Johnson are also headed to the Rays, according to reports.

Paredes set career highs in home runs, RBIs, and batting average last season with the Rays, clobbering 31 home runs and driving in 98 RBIs in 143 games.

In 100 games so far this season, Paredes has 16 home runs and 55 RBIs, with a slash line of .247/.355/438. He also made his first career All-Star appearance for Tampa.

Paredes is under team control for three more seasons, and is earning $3.4 million this season for Tampa.

Morel has 18 home runs and 51 RBIs for the Cubs this season, slashing .199/.302/.374 in 420 total plate appearances.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.