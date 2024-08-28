Trending
Cubs History

Cubs' comeback one for the record books vs. Pirates

The Cubs scored 11 unanswered runs en route to a victory at PNC Park

By NBC Chicago Staff

Share

PITTSBURGH, PA – AUGUST 28: Christian Bethancourt #60 of the Chicago Cubs celebrates after hitting a two RBI single in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 28, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs’ comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday wasn’t just thrilling for fans, as it also put the team in some very unique company.

The Cubs trailed 10-3 heading into the seventh inning of the game, but thanks to some incredible heroics, they scored 11 unanswered runs to capture a 14-10 victory and a series sweep over the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

Christian Bethancourt went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and seven RBI’s, while Pete Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-4 with four runs scored in the winning effort.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The numbers behind the comeback were perhaps just as impressive as the run-scoring barrage itself.

According to MLB.com’s Jay Cuda, teams were 1,192-0 in the last seven years in games they’d led by seven or more runs heading into the seventh inning, with the Pirates snapping that streak.

According to ESPN’s Sarah Langs, the Cubs’ 73 runs in their last seven games in their most in a seven-game span in the last 63 years, and is just the fourth time they’ve achieved that feat since 1900.

Chicago Cubs

MLB News

Christian Bethancourt drives in 7 as Chicago Cubs rally past Pirates for 14-10 victory

MLB News

Former Cubs' Javier Báez to undergo season-ending hip surgery

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Cubs became the first team in the last five seasons to win a game they had been trailing by seven or more runs and to lose a game they’d been winning by seven or more runs in a single season.

The Cubs, now 5-1 on their road trip, will prepare for a series against the Washington Nationals to wrap things up. That series will get underway on Friday.

This article tagged under:

Cubs History
Share
NBC Chicago Telemundo Chicago NBC Sports
Contact Us