MLB analyst calls Cubs' draft pick ‘best true third baseman' in 2024 class

The Chicago Cubs added an infield bat to their prospect pool, drafting Florida State third baseman Cam Smith with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft on Sunday.

MLB writer and researcher Theo DeRosa called Smith “the best true third baseman” in this year’s class, citing his strong arm and good fielding instincts as evidence.

Offensively, Smith had a strong 2024 season for the Seminoles, belting a career high 16 home runs and adding 22 doubles. He drove in 57 RBI’s, and slashed .387/.488/.654 on the year.

The Cubs have several solid corner infielders in their system, including No. 2 prospect Matt Shaw and No. 11 prospect BJ Murray Jr., but adding Smith to the mix will likely bolster their fielding options at the minor league level.

