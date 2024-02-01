Cubs mourn death of longtime clubhouse manager Tom “Otis” Hellmann

The Cubs announced on Thursday that their longtime clubhouse manager Tom “Otis” Hellmann died on Wednesday night. Hellmann spent 50 years working in Major League Baseball, including 41 years with the Cubs.

“I am saddened by this loss,” said Cubs owner Tom Ricketts in a statement. “I can’t think of another person more dedicated to this team and organization than Otis. He embodied the definition of caretaker looking after countless players, coaches and staff that called our clubhouse home throughout his 41 seasons. He will forever be remembered as a beloved member of our family.”

Hellmann was voted Clubhouse Manager of the Year by his peers in 2016, and was recognized by the Clubhouse Managers Association for his 50 years in the game at the end of last season.

Before joining the Cubs, Hellmann spent nine seasons with the Reds.

Hellmann is survived by his wife, Mary, and their children, Lena, Hanna and Theo.

