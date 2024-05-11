Saturday's Cubs-Pirates game goes into a rain delay after a wild sequence

Saturday's Cubs-Pirates game went into a rain delay in the top of the fifth inning after a wild start to the inning.

There is no set time to resume the game at this point.

The game is currently in a rain delay.



We will provide updates as we have them. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 11, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Rookie sensation Paul Skenes allowed a double from Mike Tauchman and an infield single to Seiya Suzuki. Kyle Nicholas came in for a relief appearance. He struck out Cody Bellinger and Christopher Morel in back-to-back at-bats before walking the next four batters, allowing the Cubs three RBI walks.

Subsequently, Josh Fleming came in for relief for Nicholas. He walked Yan Gomes and let Tauchman reach on an infield single, opening the door for the Cubs to tie the game, 6-6.

That's when the game went into a rain delay.

How about that 5th inning?!



5 Runs

4 Walks

3 Hits

1 HBP



It was 6-1, it's now 6-6 😳 pic.twitter.com/lX0kpdkWOi — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 11, 2024

If and when the game resumes, the Cubs will have bases loaded with two outs against them. Suzuki is technically up to bat for the Cubs upon return.

Check back to this story for more updates.