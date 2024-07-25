Amid a lost season for the Cubs that's put them in last place in the NL Central by 11 games, President Jed Hoyer knows the team is destined to sell at the MLB trade deadline.

"Where we are right now, I would have to say that moves only for 2024 -- unless things change over the next week -- we probably won't do a lot of moves that only help us for this year," team president Jed Hoyer said on Monday. "If moves help us for 2025 and beyond I think we're exceptionally well positioned."

One of the Cubs' most valuable assets, Jameson Taillon, is garnering interest from a few teams including the Astros, The Athletic reported Thursday. The Padres are said to have Taillon on their radar, too, according to the report.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Sunday the Yankees and Red Sox also have interest in the right-hander.

The Astros' interest in Taillon comes in a desperate need for starting pitchers following several injuries to their staff. José Urquidy, Cristian Javier and J.P. France all underwent season-ending surgeries, leaving them out for the majority of 2025. Justin Verlander, missing the 140-inning mark to vest his player option, will enter free agency this offseason.

And setbacks from Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia from their respective Tommy John surgeries only heighten the Astros' need for pitching. And currently, with the Astros leading the competitive AL West division, they're determined to make additions before the July 30 trade deadline.

Taillon, 32, has been stellar this season. He's pitched 100.1 innings, holding onto a 2.96 ERA and 1.146 WHIP. He's struck out 78 batters while walking just 21. Over the last three seasons, his durability has been off the charts, averaging 30 starts per season.

Taillon is also from Texas, having gone to high school there. He was drafted with the No. 2 pick in the 2010 MLB Draft out of The Woodlands High School in The Woodlands, Texas.

But he's grown accustomed to a Cubs team he doesn't want to leave this season.

"I've had a great time here," Taillon said. "I love showing up here every day. It's a great group of guys. I feel like we've said it a lot, but I feel like we should be better than we are. To this point, we just haven't gotten it done. I would love to stay here, obviously. I chose coming to Chicago and being a Cub."

