The Cubs recently designated Neris, 35, for assignment after a poor campaign in high-leverage situations with the North Side this season. With the Cubs, he's pitched 44 innings (46 games), holding a 3.89 ERA and 1.523 WHIP in 2024.

In his place, the Cubs called up Jack Neely. The Cubs acquired the right-hander from the Yankees in a trade for Mark Leiter Jr. at the MLB trade deadline. Neely was an 11th-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft for the Yankees.

"At this time of year, we're just trying to take a look at different guys in different roles and some news guys up here," President Jed Hoyer said Tuesday. "It made sense to bring up Neely and look at some other guys in different roles in the bullpen. I'm proud of the bullpen and the way it has evolved as the year has gone on.

"I think we struggled mightily early, especially in high leverage. I think we brought in a new cast of characters over the course of the year. We've really turned over the bullpen. I think it's become a strength. Obviously, those things are fragile and we'll keep working to do it. But we want to be able to do that next year, as well. Whether it's Neely or other guys we want to take a look at in different roles, I think it's important to do that this time of year."

Neely allowed the Tigers to pile on their two-run lead during his MLB debut on Wednesday. Neely pitched one inning, allowing three hits (one home run), one walk and four earned runs.

Neris, on the other hand, played two seasons with the Astros before joining the Cubs in 2024. His upcoming stint with Houston will mark the second of his career.

He was excellent with Houston in 2023. That season, he pitched 68.1 innings in 71 appearances, holding a 1.71 ERA and 1.054 WHIP. He struck out 77 batters while walking 31 and finished seven games for the club with two saves.

Neris started his career playing eight seasons with the Phillies. In Philadelphia, Neris held a 21-29 record from 405 appearances with the Phillies. He held a 3.42 ERA, struck out 520 batters and recorded 84 saves in his time with the club.

