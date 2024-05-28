Ben Brown makes Cubs history in stellar outing vs. Brewers

Chicago Cubs pitcher Ben Brown was stuck with a no-decision after an incredible outing against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, but he got a brand new place in team history as a consolation prize.

Brown was downright spectacular in his outing, giving up zero hits in seven innings of work and striking out 10 Brewers batters.

While Brown was lifted from the game after 93 pitches, he still cemented his place in the team’s record books.

According to Stathead, Brown is the first Cubs pitcher under the age of 25 to throw at least seven innings, strike out 10 or more batters and give up zero hits in an appearance, and is just the 12th pitcher in MLB history to achieve that feat.

The last pitcher to hit those benchmarks under the age of 25 was Justin Verlander, who did so in a complete-game no-hitter against the Brewers in 2007.

Unfortunately, Hector Neris gave up a game-tying run in the ninth inning, robbing Brown of a chance at the victory in the contest.

