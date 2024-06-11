Brandon Lowe hits a game-ending homer as the Rays rally past the slumping Cubs 5-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- Brandon Lowe capped Tampa Bay's four-run ninth inning with a three-run homer, lifting the Rays to a 5-2 victory over the struggling Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Richie Palacios started the rally with a leadoff double against Héctor Neris (6-1). Ben Rortvedt reached on a one-out walk before José Caballero’s RBI single tied it at 2.

Yandy Díaz then struck out swinging before Lowe drove a full-count pitch deep to right-center for his third homer of the season.

Chris Devenski (2-1) worked a scoreless ninth for the win.

Chicago wasted a sharp performance by Jameson Taillon, who pitched six scoreless innings of four-hit ball. The Cubs have dropped 13 of their last 18 games.

Christopher Morel put Chicago in front 1-0 with his 13th homer in the fourth off Zach Eflin.

Garrett Cleavinger replaced Eflin with two on and two outs in the sixth and gave up a first-pitch RBI single to pinch-hitter David Bote.

Tampa Bay got on the board in the seventh when Palacios scored on Hayden Wesneski's wild pitch.

Elfin surrendered seven hits in his second start after missing 2 1/2 weeks with lower-back inflammation.

This is just the third series the Cubs have played at Tampa Bay. The others were in 2008 and 2017.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Ben Brown (neck strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list. He returned to Chicago for tests.

Rays: LF Randy Arozarena was scratched with right hamstring tightness, but he grounded out as a pinch hitter in the seventh. He did not stay in the game after his at-bat. The 2023 AL All-Star is hitting just .175 with eight homers and 20 RBIs this season.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Javier Assad (4-2, 2.74 ERA) and Rays RHP Aaron Civale (2-5, 5.51 ERA) are Wednesday night’s starters.

