Brennen Davis hammers grand slam, keeps up red-hot hitting run

Chicago Cubs outfield prospect Brennen Davis has had several injury-marred seasons in recent years, but he’s putting himself on the map with a stellar run with Triple-A Iowa.

Davis, who was the No. 15 prospect in all of baseball as recently as 2022, has seen his stock fall in those types of rankings in recent years, but he’s persevered throughout, and is hoping to give the Cubs some incentive to bring him up to the big leagues.

Friday had marked the end of a streak of four straight games with a home run for Davis, but he made up for it on Saturday with a pair of long balls, including a grand slam:

Brennen Davis has SEVEN homers in his last eight games.



So good to see him healthy again.



More: https://t.co/PvrnuqXhw1



(🎥 @IowaCubs)



pic.twitter.com/PKkLdn0p37 — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) May 19, 2024

In his last seven games, Davis has seven home runs, 15 RBI’s and has scored 14 runs for the Iowa Cubs.

In 22 games at the Triple-A level this season, Davis has eight home runs and 21 RBI’s, slashing .279/.439/.689 in a total of 82 plate appearances.

The 24-year-old was the Cubs’ second round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Davis was a top-100 prospect in all of baseball as recently as last season, and was the No. 15 prospect in the league before the 2022 campaign, according to MLB Pipeline.

As for a call-up, the Cubs have a glut of outfield prospects, including Alex Canario, but Davis could find himself in a position for a call-up if the team’s offense doesn’t improve, as they’ve struggled to score runs in recent games.

