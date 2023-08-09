Chicago Cubs gain ground in MLB standings with win vs. Mets

The Chicago Cubs righted the ship after a blowout loss Monday, beating the New York Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday night, but more importantly, they gained ground in both the division and wild card standings.

The Cubs earned a 3-2 win over the Mets thanks to Mike Tauchman’s late solo home run, and are now 59-55 on the season heading into their series finale Wednesday.

Here’s where the victory leaves the Cubs:

National League Central

Brewers 61-54

Cubs 59-55 1.5 GB

Reds 60-56 1.5 GB

The Cubs are once again within striking distance of the Brewers after Milwaukee lost to the Colorado Rockies in extra innings on Tuesday night.

They also moved percentage points ahead of the Reds, who lost to the Miami Marlins at the Great American Ballpark.

National League Wild Card

Giants 62-52

Phillies 62-52

Cubs 59-55

Reds 60-56

Marlins 59-56 0.5 GB

Diamondbacks 57-57 2 GB

Padres 55-59 4 GB

Every team ahead of and behind the Cubs lost games on Tuesday, with the exception of the Marlins, who beat the Reds.

The Giants lost to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday, and the Phillies split a doubleheader with the Washington Nationals. The Cubs now trail both teams by three games in the race for the top wild card spot, but the Cubs also hold the third wild card spot, which would get them into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

The Diamondbacks lost their seventh game in a row as they took on the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Padres lost as well as their playoff hopes continue to flounder.

