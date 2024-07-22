Chicago Cubs make handful of roster moves ahead of series opener vs Milwaukee Brewers

The Chicago Cubs made a handful of roster moves ahead of their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers, including activating right-handed pitcher Julian Merryweather from the 60-day injured list. To make room on the 40-man roster, they transferred left-handed pitcher Luke Little to the 60-day injured list.

Merryweather, who has been on the injured list since April 6 with a right rib stress fracture, pitched a total of five rehab outings with the Rookie-League Arizona Complex League and the Triple-A Iowa Cubs. He finished those five outings 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA and five strikes out. Before his injury, Merryweather only allowed one run in 4.2 IP while posting a 1.93 ERA and notching six strikeouts.

Little was on a hot streak in recent games before heading to the 15-day injured list. He allowed just six hits and no earned runs in his last nine appearances prior to July 13 night. He has 11 strikeouts and four walks during that time. On the season, he has a 3.46 ERA, with 28 strikeouts in 26 innings.

The Cubs also optioned right-handed pitcher Hunter Bigge to Triple-A Iowa. Bigge made his MLB debut on July 9 against the Baltimore Orioles and has allowed one run in 3.1 IP while posting a 2.70 ERA and notching five strikeouts.

