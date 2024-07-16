Chicago pitchers Garrett Crochet and Shota Imanaga each made their first career All-Star appearances in Texas on Tuesday night. And they pitched in back-to-back innings in the fourth.

Crochet got Jurickson Profar to ground out. He struck out Home Run Derby champion Teoscar Hernandez with a 98-mile-per-hour fastball.

Aaron Bohm notched a single off Crochet in the ensuing at-bat. But Crochet then got Christian Yelich to ground out to end the inning. Crochet finished with one scoreless inning under his belt and one strikeout.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Crochet K: All-Star Edition 🤩 pic.twitter.com/VivtaNCbrt — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 17, 2024

Imanaga ensued the following half-inning after Crochet. He recorded another scoreless 1-2-3 inning.

The Cubs All-Star got Marcus Semien to line out. Imanaga struck out Adley Rutschman with a sweeper that painted the bottom right corner. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out to second base.

Successful outing for Shota Imanaga! 👏⁰⁰1.0 IP | 0 H | 1 K pic.twitter.com/PFdXnb2UfD — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 17, 2024

Imanaga comically changed his walk-up song from "Chelsea Dagger" --- a Chicago classic known as the Blackhawks' goal-scoring anthem --- to "Be Like Mike," an ode to Michael Jordan but a double entendre to his alias "Mike," which he uses at coffee shops to get his coffee.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.