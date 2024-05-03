Christopher Morel launches 3rd home run in 5 games to give Cubs the lead vs. the Brewers

In the midst of a Friday afternoon chess match at Wrigley Field between two rivals at the top of the National League Central, Christopher Morel got a hold of one to stay hot and ensure the Cubs draw first blood in a pivotal weekend series.

Facing a 3-2 count with nobody on base and two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, Christopher Morel was dealt a four-seam fastball in the strike zone and took full advantage, catapulting the ball into straight-away center to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hit the road ball!



And don't you come back no Mo, no Mo, no Mo, no Mo 👋 pic.twitter.com/Tyoel2vb6M — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 3, 2024

The home run is Morel's sixth on the season and his third in the last five games, dating back to a game-winning ninth inning home run he hit Monday night at Citi Field against the New York Mets.

The Cubs' weekend series against the Brewers marks their first against a divisional opponent this season. The two teams will tangle twice more this weekend, with first pitch slated for 1:20 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

