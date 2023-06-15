The Chicago Cubs have made a roster move Thursday, activating Cody Bellinger from the injured list and sending Matt Mervis to Triple-A Iowa.

Bellinger, who has been out of action since mid-May with a bone bruise in his knee, will return to the team’s lineup and bat sixth on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

He will also play first base, something that manager David Ross had indicated was a possibility earlier this week.

Bellinger has slashed .271/.337/.493 in his first season with the Cubs, with seven home runs and 20 RBI’s.

He’s been out of action since May 15 when he injured his knee while making a spectacular catch at the outfield wall against the Astros.

He last played first base for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, appearing in a total of four games at the position. In his MLB career, he has played 262 games at the position, with the vast majority of those coming in his first two seasons in the league.

Bellinger’s move to first base comes as the Cubs continue to struggle with their production at the position. Mervis, one of the team’s most-highly touted prospects after clubbing 36 home runs in the minor leagues last season, has struggled mightily in his first run with the Cubs, with three home runs and 11 RBI’s in 90 at-bats this season.

His slash-line of .167/.242/.289 has left him as a platoon player in recent weeks, and he has a -0.6 WAR on the season, according to Baseball Reference.

