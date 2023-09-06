Cody Bellinger could be biggest non-Ohtani free agent, MLB insider says

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger has been a revelation for the team during the season, but could he be pricing himself into a staggering new contract?

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the bidding for Bellinger could drive his contract above not just $200 million, but could even lead the outfielder to seek a contract worth more than $300 million.

What’s more, Nightengale says there is a possibility that Bellinger will be the most-highly sought-after free agent on the market after Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

Nightengale also reported that the Cubs are expected to be in on the bidding for Bellinger, but also reported that the San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres and New York Yankees could also be in the mix.

Bellinger has arguably been the best hitter in the National League since the All-Star break, with 14 home runs and 55 RBI’s in his last 50 games. He is slashing .342/.374/.607 during that time.

Bellinger currently ranks sixth in MLB in batting average and is eighth in slugging percentage this season. He has a 4.2 WAR on the season despite having missed games in May due to an injury.

The outfielder has repeatedly said how much he enjoys playing in Chicago, but all indications are that he will explore free agency after a renaissance year with the Cubs.

“I love it here,” he said. “It is great here. Wrigley Field is such an amazing place. I’m just trying to go out every day and to help this team win.”

