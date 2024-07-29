Cody Bellinger activated by Cubs, Jameson Taillon to start despite trade rumors

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger has been activated from the injured list after suffering a broken finger earlier this month.

Bellinger has been out of action since July 10, but will be available off the bench for the Cubs as they open a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds.

There was no additional roster move, as the Cubs had an open roster spot after the Sunday trade that sent Christopher Morel to the Tampa Bay Rays. Isaac Paredes, acquired in that trade, has not yet reported to the Cubs, though he is expected to by Tuesday in Cincinnati.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Cubs will have to make another roster move at that point, but other moves could be in the offing as MLB’s trade deadline arrives on Tuesday evening.

In that vein, the Cubs are allowing pitcher Jameson Taillon to start against the Reds, though he has been repeatedly mentioned as a trade candidate in the days leading up to the deadline. He has two years left on his deal at $18 million per season, but other teams have expressed interest as he’s put together a solid season for the North Siders.

He’ll take the ball barring any last-minute changes as the Cubs and Reds kick off their series at 6:10 p.m. Monday.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.