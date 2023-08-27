Cody Bellinger drives in 5 in Cubs' 10-1 blowout win over Pirates

Cody Bellinger had three hits and five RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-1 on Sunday.

Nico Hoerner had three hits and scored three times, helping Chicago close out a 5-2 road trip. Jeimer Candelario homered and drove in three runs.

The Cubs (69-61) took three of four in Pittsburgh. Next up is a big three-game series against NL Central-leading Milwaukee at Wrigley Field beginning on Monday night.

Bellinger singled in Hoerner in the first inning. He doubled home two more runs in the fifth, giving Chicago a 5-1 lead. The 2019 NL MVP added another two-run double in the ninth and scored the Cubs' final run on Yan Gomes' groundout.

Bellinger has 16 RBIs in his last nine games and a MLB-best 53 RBIs since July 1. He has reached safely in 34 of his last 38 games.

Joshua Palacios had two of Pittsburgh's four hits. Bailey Falter (1-8) was tagged for six runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The Pirates have lost nine of 10 against the Cubs this year.

