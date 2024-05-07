Cody Bellinger goes yard in first game off the injured list

"Allow me to reintroduce myself."

That's Cody Bellinger, probably. The Cubs lefty stroked a ball into the Wrigley Field basket on Tuesday during his first game back at the Friendly Confines off the injured list.

Bellinger hadn't played in a game since April 23, when he crashed into the outfield wall attempting to make a catch in center field. He fractured two ribs from the incident, forcing him to go onto the 10-day injured list.

He now has six home runs on the season, accompanied by 17 RBIs, a .226 batting average and a .760 OPS.

