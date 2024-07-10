Cody Bellinger leaves Cubs-Orioles game after being hit by pitch

An injury-riddled season for the Chicago Cubs doesn't appear to be letting up as the All-Star Break approaches, with outfielder Cody Bellinger leaving Wednesday night's game in the top of the seventh inning on the road against the Baltimore Orioles after being hit in the hand with a pitch.

Cody Bellinger left the game after being hit in the hand by a pitch. pic.twitter.com/eh3ZYuVUzB — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 11, 2024

Bellinger initially made his way to first base before being visited by manager Craig Counsell and one of the team's athletic trainers.

Though Bellinger remained at first base for the rest of the top half of the inning, Bellinger was replaced in right field by Miles Mastrobuoni ahead of the bottom of the seventh inning.

While Bellinger's prognosis is currently unknown, the injury could affect his status as a potential trade candidate, with both the Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners previously being floated as potential suitors.

The game entered a rain delay shortly afterwards, with the Cubs holding a 3-0 lead over the Orioles.

