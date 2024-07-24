Contreras hits tiebreaking double in 9th as Brewers beat Cubs 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) -- William Contreras hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2 on Wednesday.

Blake Perkins singled leading off the ninth against Héctor Neris (8-3). Contreras put Milwaukee on top one out later when he lined a double to left-center, helping the NL Central leaders end a rough day on a winning note.

Before the game, the Brewers placed Christian Yelich on the 10-day injured list because of inflammation in his lower back and they were bracing for the possibility that their All-Star outfielder misses significant time.

Milwaukee reliever Bryse Wilson entered in the second and held Chicago to one run over four innings. Jakob Junis (3-0) then pitched one-hit ball for three innings before Joel Payamps worked the ninth for his fifth save.

Jackson Chourio and Brice Turang each singled in a run, and the Brewers pulled out the win despite stranding 10 runners.

Seiya Suzuki doubled and scored in the first against Milwaukee opener Rob Zastryzny. Suzuki gave Chicago a 2-1 lead in the third with a solo homer against Wilson.

Cubs starter Justin Steele went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and six hits. The left-hander exited leading 2-1 with runners on first and second after striking out Garrett Mitchell.

Tyson Miller came in and gave up back-to-back singles to pinch-hitters Jake Bauers and Turang as Milwaukee tied it at 2. But the Brewers settled for just one run despite loading the bases, when Perkins forced a runner at the plate and Joey Ortiz hit a fly to right.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Yelich is scheduled to see a spine specialist Thursday to figure out his next steps, including whether he needs season-ending surgery. … Milwaukee reinstated catcher Gary Sánchez (calf strain) from the IL.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta (6-5, 3.88 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series against Miami on Friday. He went seven innings in a 1-0 loss to the Marlins on May 22.

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (2-8, 6.69 ERA) gets the ball as the Cubs open a three-game series at Kansas City on Friday. RHP Brady Singer (6-6, 3.00) pitches for the Royals.

