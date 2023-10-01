Crow-Armstrong, Canario in Cubs' lineup for season finale

The Chicago Cubs will play their final game of the season on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, and the team will play some of its youngest stars in the finale.

With the team eliminated from the playoffs, David Ross giving nearly every veteran the day off on Sunday, with Cody Bellinger, Nico Hoerner, Cody Bellinger and Dansby Swanson all sitting out the final game.

Starting pitcher Justin Steele, originally slotted to get the ball on Sunday, won’t pitch either, with Drew Smyly toeing the slab instead.

Pete Crow-Armstrong will lead off and play center field for the Cubs, while Alex Canario will play right field and bat fourth. Jared Young will play first base and bat seventh, while Miguel Amaya will hit eighth and catch for the Cubs.

Here is the full finale lineup:

1 Pete Crow-Armstrong CF

2 Christopher Morel SS

3 Jeimer Candelario DH

4 Alex Canario RF

5 Mike Tauchman LF

6 Patrick Wisdom 3B

7 Jared Young 1B

8 Miguel Amaya C

9 Miles Mastrobuoni 2B

The Cubs were eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday thanks to the Miami Marlins’ win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Milwaukee Brewers have already clinched the Central Division crown, and will either play the Marlins or Arizona Diamondbacks in the opening round of the postseason.

