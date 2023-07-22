Cubs activate Dansby Swanson from IL, option Jared Young to Iowa

The Cubs have activated All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson ahead of Saturday's matinee against the St. Louis Cardinals, with infielder Jared Young being optioned to Triple-A Iowa, the team announced.

Swanson's return is very welcome news to the Cubs, who are desperately trying to gain ground in the National League playoff picture with the trade deadline just over one week away.

Swanson last played in Milwaukee on July 5, and was placed on the injured list with a left heel contusion.

This season, Swanson has totaled 1.4 defensive WAR while posting a 104 OPS+ to go with 10 HR and 36 RBI. His 10.9% BB rate also represents a career-high figure.

As for Jared Young, he will head back to Triple-A after appearing in 13 games with the big league club this season. Young hit one home run and two triples, posting a .171 batting average and 68 OPS+ in limited playing time.

The Cubs will take on the Cardinals at Wrigley Field Saturday at 1:20 p.m.

