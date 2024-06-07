Cubs activate Jordan Wicks from IL, option Porter Hodge to Triple-A Iowa

Ahead of their Friday evening contest in Cincinnati against the Reds, the Cubs are shoring up their rotation with the return of left-hander Jordan Wicks, the club announced.

Wicks, who was placed on the injured list on April 25 with a left forearm strain, made three starts with the Iowa Cubs during his rehabilitation process, finishing 0-2 with a 3.12 ERA alongside three walks and 11 strikeouts in 8.2 innings of work.

In a corresponding roster move, the North Siders have optioned rookie Porter Hodge back to the I-Cubs, who recorded four walks and seven strikeouts in five innings of work across six games.

In five starts with the big league club in 2024, Wicks has managed a 1-2 record and 4.70 ERA, walking nine and striking out 28 hitters over 23 innings of work.

The Cubs did not announce when Wicks will make his next start.

The Cubs will look to even up the series against the rival Reds at Great American Ball Park, with first pitch slated for 6:10 p.m. local time.

