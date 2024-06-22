Cubs activate Keegan Thompson from paternity list, option Luke Little to Triple-A Iowa

The Chicago Cubs have made a pair of roster moves ahead of the second game of a three-game weekend series against the New York Mets, as the club announced reliever Keegan Thompson will return from the paternity list.

In a corresponding roster move, left-handed bullpen arm Luke Little has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Thompson, 29, has made two appearances with the Cubs since his most recent recall to the big league club on June 15.

Overall this season, Thompson is 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA across 11 games, recording one save over 14.2 innings of work, recording an excellent 23 strikeouts to just seven walks.

Little, who has spent most of 2024 with the big league team, is 2-1 with a 4.35 ERA over 23 games and one start this season.

In 20.2 innings of work, Little has walked 17 batters and striking out 20, allowing just one home run.

The Cubs will look to bounce back Saturday afternoon after suffering an 11-1 drubbing at the hands of the Mets on Friday.

First pitch is slated for 1:20 p.m. local time from Wrigley Field.

