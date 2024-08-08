Cubs announce dates, hotel packages for annual convention

The Cubs announced on Wednesday their annual "Cubs Convention" will take place Jan. 17-19, 2025.

The 38th edition of the annual convention will take place at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. Fans can purchase hotel packages for one or two nights with up to four discounted weekend passes included.

Fans attending the three-day event will have opportunities for autographs from Cubs players, prospects and coaches. They can listen to exclusive panel conversations and win prizes from Cubs Bingo and other games.

On-sale dates for weekend passes will be announced at a later date.

To purchase hotel packages for the convention, you can go here.

