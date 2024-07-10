The Cubs are signing Trayce Thompson, the brother of Mavericks' Klay Thompson, to a minor league deal, according to a report from Tommy Birch.

Thompson was recently released from the Mets. He's expected to be in the Iowa Cubs' lineup on Wednesday, per the report.

As aforementioned, this is Thompson's second stint on the North Side. He last played for the Cubs in 2021, playing 15 games up in the majors, hitting .250 with four home runs and nine RBIs. He played 92 games in the Cubs' minor leagues --- predominantly with Iowa.

Ironically, he's completed three stints with the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox drafted Thompson in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft. He played the first seven seasons of his major league career in the minors for the Sox, eventually making his MLB debut with them in 2015.

He played 44 games with the Sox in 2015, batting .295 with five home runs and 16 RBIs. He also held onto an impressive .896 OPS. He was eventually traded to the Dodgers in a three-team trade that landed Todd Frazier on the South Side.

He completed his second stint with the White Sox in 2018, playing 48 games in the majors. In 2023, he came back to the team once more, playing 36 games in the majors and batting .171 from the plate.

Most recently, he played for the Mets Triple-A team this season. In 62 games, Thompson held a .228 batting average and .800 OPS. He hit 16 home runs and 44 RBIs while in the minor leagues this season.

