Cubs call up Jared Young, option Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A

The Chicago Cubs have called up one of their best hitting prospects, as they’ve purchased the contract of infielder Jared Young from Triple-A Iowa.

In corresponding roster moves, the team has optioned infielder Miles Mastrobuoni to Triple-A Iowa, and has transferred pitcher Brandon Hughes to the 60-day injured list to clear a 40-man roster spot for Young.

Young has appeared in 52 games at Triple-A this season, with 13 home runs and 45 RBI’s. He has slashed .326/.426/.605, and has racked up 29 walks in 210 plate appearances.

He has split time largely between first base and left field this season, with 28 appearances at the former and 12 at the latter.

With Cody Bellinger still working back from injury, and Trey Mancini struggling defensively at first base, Young could figure to see some time there, and could also sub in for Ian Happ if necessary in left field.

Mastrobuoni has split time between Chicago and Iowa this season, with a .145 average and a pair of doubles in 72 plate-appearances with the Cubs. He has six RBI’s and four stolen bases, along with 22 walks, in 77 plate-appearances in Iowa.

Hughes was placed on the injured list after undergoing knee surgery earlier this month. He is expected to miss the rest of the season, but could be ready for spring training in 2024.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.