Cubs call up Jorge Lopez, place Keegan Thompson on injured list

The Cubs called up right-handed reliever Jorge Lopez to the major league roster, the team announced on Friday.

They also recalled Ethan Roberts, placed Keegan Thompson on the 15-day IL with a right rib fracture and designated recently signed Vinny Nettoli for assignment.

The #Cubs today recalled RHP Ethan Roberts and selected RHP Jorge López from @IowaCubs. In corresponding moves, RHP Keegan Thompson has been placed on the 15-day IL with a right rib fracture (retroactive to June 27) and RHP Vinny Nittoli has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/YxcMpkAYvV — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 28, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

López, 31, stirred league-wide controversy after throwing his glove into the Citi Field stands following an ejection in the eighth inning of a 10-3 loss to the Dodgers on May 29.

After the game, the controversy continued. Lopez told reporters he didn't regret the outburst. His comments created even more confusion after he was believed to have called the Mets "the worst f------ team in the whole MLB," but he later said he had intended to say he was the "worst teammate in the whole f---- MLB."

There was confusion about whether López said worst "teammate" or worst "team" in MLB. A native Spanish speaker, he later told a team employee he meant to say both. But on Instagram the subsequent morning, López blamed the media for "making it worse," arguing he said "teammate" all along.

"Whoever hear me I said 'teammate' and what I said on the situation I (have) been the worst teammate thanks media for making it worse," he said.

Shortly after the outburst and postgame media session, the Mets designated López for assignment, effectively cutting ties with the reliever. The Cubs signed him shortly after, looking for any formidable arms they can afford for their bullpen.

López has played 28 games up in the majors with the Mets this season. He holds a 3.76 ERA from 26.1 innings pitched. He's struck out 19 batters while walking 11, too.

As for Thompson, he's pitched 13 games up in the major leagues for the Cubs this season, finishing eight of them. He holds a 3.50 ERA and a 1-1 pitching record on the bump. From 18 innings pitched, he's struck out 26 batters while walking 10.

The Cubs signed Nittoli earlier this week. It's a strange move to DFA him after they signed him to a major league contract earlier this week. The only plausible explanation is the Cubs might want total availability in their bullpen ahead of their weekend series against the Giants.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.