Cubs, Cardinals play game No. 2,500. Here's a look back at their history

The rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will hit a remarkable milestone on Sunday, as the two clubs will play their 2,500th regular season game.

The teams have had some memorable battles over the years, with players ranging from Lou Brock to Bruce Sutter donning the colors of both clubs.

Here is a breakdown of some of the more interesting historical facts from the rivalry. All stats were tabulated using Stathead's research tools.

Which team has won more games?

While Cubs fans are used to being tormented by the Cardinals, the reality is that the North Siders actually have an advantage in the all-time series, with a 1267-1213-19 record against St. Louis.

The two teams have met just once in the playoffs, with the Cubs taking the 2015 National League Division Series in four games.

What are the best season performances in the rivalry?

The Cubs have had some good years against the Cardinals, but none compare to their 1908 campaign when they went 19-3 against St. Louis, outscoring the Cards 112-42 in the 22 games.

Unfortunately, the Cubs have also been beaten up by the Cardinals at times, including in 1985 when St. Louis won 14 of 18 games and outscored the Cubs 102-58.

Who has the overall edge in offensive categories?

The Cardinals have outscored the Cubs by just over 100 runs, with an edge of 10,351 to 10,241.

The Cubs do have the advantage in home runs however, outslugging the Cardinals to the tune of 1,577 to 1,510.

Speaking of home runs, who has the most for each team in the rivalry?

This will perhaps be the least-surprising bit of the entire story.

The Cubs’ all-time leader in home runs against the Cardinals was Ernie Banks, who hit 64 against them in his storied career.

Sammy Sosa is second with 40, while Gabby Hartnett had 39. Ian Happ is currently in 10th place all-time, hitting 22 home runs against St. Louis, including his first career blast in 2017.

Just as obvious is the Cardinals’ all-time record holder against the Cubs, as Stan Musial hit 67 home runs in the rivalry. Albert Pujols was second with 55.

How about some pitching records?

The best ERA all time vs. the Cardinals, with a minimum of 162 innings pitched, is Jack Pfiester, who had a 0.11 ERA in 166 innings of work between 1906 and 1911. Somehow, he only had a 12-8 record in those decisions.

Hippo Vaughn had 203 strikeouts vs. the Cardinals and a 30-14 record. Fergie Jenkins was 18-13 against St. Louis, with a 3.01 ERA and 201 strikeouts in 280.2 innings.

The best K/9 rate belongs to Jake Arrieta, who struck out 9.73 Cardinals per nine innings.

How many players have suited up for both teams?

While the two teams share a deep rivalry, there are 326 players who have suited up for both clubs in the history of baseball.

Of those, Patrick Wisdom and Willson Contreras are the only two still involved in the rivalry that have played for both teams.

