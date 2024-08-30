Cubs claim Cardinals right-handed reliever off waivers

The Cubs have claimed Cardinals right-handed reliever Shawn Armstrong off waivers, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Friday.

The Cardinals recently designated Armstrong, 33, for assignment. They traded outfielder Dylan Carlson to the Rays in exchange for Armstrong at the previous MLB trade deadline. Now, he'll enter a Cubs bullpen that ranks eighth in bullpen ERA across the league (3.73 ERA).

Armstrong pitched in 11 games for the Cardinals before being DFA'd. He held a 2.84 ERA and 1.026 WHIP from 12.2 innings pitched. He struck out 12 batters while walking two from his appearances in St. Louis, too.

He's become quite the journeyman, playing for his seventh team with the Cubs. Over his 10-year major league career, he's played with the Guardians (then Indians), Mariners, Orioles, Rays, Marlins and Cardinals.

The Indians drafted him in the 18th round of the 2011 MLB Amateur draft.

The Cubs currently hold second place in the NL Central division. They're 10 games out of first place behind the Brewers. But the Cardinals are just one game back of the Cubs. The North Side remains five games back of the wild card, too.

