Cubs claim reliever Edwin Uceta off waivers from Mets

In another move to add bullpen depth as the pennant race continues, the Chicago Cubs have claimed right-handed relief pitcher Edwin Uceta off waivers from the New York Mets, the team announced Friday.

Uceta, now 25, has appeared in each of the last three MLB seasons for three different teams, initially debuting with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, making one start and appearing in 14 games.

The reliever then appeared in 10 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks last season and has pitched in the big leagues just once this season, a three-inning appearance with the Mets on April 22.

Uceta also has limited minor league action this year, pitching in seven games across three levels of the Mets' minor league system.

In 7.2 innings, Uceta has six walks and two strikeouts with just two hits allowed. Uceta will report to Triple-A Iowa.

The righty was designated for assignment by the Mets this week after spending much of the season on the 60-day injured list with a left ankle sprain.

Uceta started off the 2023 season in the Detroit Tigers system before being claimed on waivers by the Pittsburgh Pirates on April 2. Four days later, Uceta was claimed by the Mets from the Pirates.

The Cubs are currently taking on the Kansas City Royals in the opener of a three-game set at Wrigley Field.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.