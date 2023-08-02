Cubs' Cody Bellinger named National League Player of the Month for July

It comes as no surprise to any Chicago Cubs fan, yet the official league-wide recognition serves as the perfect way to end a stellar month for a former MVP and a surging North Side club.

Cubs' outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger was named the National League Player of the Month for July, after the 28-year-old showed a return to his MVP form over the course of a pivotal month of baseball.

In 26 games and 111 plate appearances throughout July, Bellinger posted a .400/.432/.690 offensive line, going 40-for-100 with eight home runs, five doubles and 24 RBI.

Bellinger's otherworldly July followed a return from the injured list in mid-June, with the lefty providing the most consistent bat in a Cubs lineup that has seemed to find their stride at the perfect time, paving the way for a 15-11 record in the month.

It was perhaps Bellinger's performance that was the largest factor in the Cubs' success in July and therefore, the largest factor in Bellinger not switching uniforms earlier this week.

The award marks the second time Bellinger has been honored with Player of the Month recognition in his big league career, as he was previously crowned with the title in April 2019, the same season he went on to win the NL MVP award.

Bellinger looks to continue to be a part of a rolling offense, as the Cubs look to inch closer to a playoff spot against the division-rival Reds at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

