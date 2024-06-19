Cubs DFA catcher Yan Gomes

The Chicago Cubs have DFA'd catcher Yan Gomes, according to ESPN's Jessee Rogers.

This season, Gomes is hitting a career-low .154 average with only two home runs and 7 RBIs. The Cubs exercised their 2024 option on the catcher in November to bring the veteran catcher back for his 13th season, his third on the North Side.

After an underwhelming 2022 campaign in which Gomes slashed .235/.260/.365 with 20 extra-base hits and a 72 OPS+, Gomes emerged as one of the Cubs' most valuable bats in the back half of the lineup in 2023.

In 116 games in 2023, Gomes totaled 32 extra-base hits, a 93 OPS+ while posting an invaluable .769 OPS with two outs and runners in scoring position.

Gomes will be replaced by Tomás Nido, 30, a catcher who was just released by the New York Mets on June 17. He was hitting .229 (19-for-83) with three home runs and eight RBI in 32 games.

Nido was a 2022 Gold Glove Award finalist after appearing in a career-high 98 games for the Mets, hitting .239 while driving in a career-high 28 RBIs.

