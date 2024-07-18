Cubs dismissing Seiya Suzuki's interpreter Toy Matsushita: Report

The Cubs are dismissing Toy Matsushita, who served as the interpreter for Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki for the two-and-a-half seasons he's spent with the team, according to a report from The Athletic's Patrick Mooney.

The team says it's an "organizational decision" to go in a different direction, according to the report.

Matsushita's responsibilities included communicating between Suzuki and the American media. He also communicated messages from Suzuki to the front office and coaching staff, and vice versa.

The report says two Cubs staffers, including Shota Imanaga's interpreter Edwin Stanberry, will assist in translating for Suzuki.

Earlier this season, Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter for Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, was involved in a gambling scandal with Ohtani. Mizuhara stole $17 million from Ohtani, pleading not guilty to bank and tax fraud before agreeing to a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Per the report, the Cubs stressed that the team is not dealing with a similar situation in dismissing Matsushita.

Suzuki, who turns 30 in August, is batting .270 this season with a .813 OPS. He's hit 13 home runs and 45 RBIs through 72 games.

