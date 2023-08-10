Cubs drop in standings, see playoff chances take a hit in loss

The Chicago Cubs lost 4-3 to the New York Mets on Wednesday, dropping out of a playoff spot as they prepare for a much-needed day off.

The Cubs, who have not had a day off since July 24, will have an off-day before beginning a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, but they’ll do so on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff hunt.

Wednesday’s loss to the Mets marked the first time the Cubs have lost a series since they dropped two-of-three to the Boston Red Sox in mid-July.

The Cubs dropped a half-game behind the Miami Marlins for the third wild card spot in the National League after Miami beat the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Chicago also dropped to 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central, as their northern rivals dispatched the Colorado Rockies in walk-off fashion.

The loss also dinged the team’s playoff chances, though Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections still give them a 59.8% chance of making the postseason.

In fact, PECOTA has the Cubs and Brewers virtually deadlocked in terms of projected wins, with the Cubs owning a 41.4% chance of winning the division.

FanGraphs currently has the Cubs at a 29.2% chance of winning the division, with a 51.1% chance of making the postseason for the first time since 2020.

Thursday won’t be the only off-day for the Cubs, either. They’ll also be off Monday before beginning a two-game series with the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field.

