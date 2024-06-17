Tips for Cubs fans to stay cool at Wrigley Field amid Chicago record heat

Chicago Cubs fans will face a significant challenge this week at Wrigley Field, as near-record heat is expected for most of the week at the Friendly Confines.

Chicago set a record on Monday when the mercury hit 97 degrees at O’Hare International Airport, and highs will likely continue to rise into the 90s for the remainder of the team’s homestand.

That homestand includes three day games, including Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants and on Friday and Saturday against the New York Mets.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

As a result, fans will be tasked with finding ways to stay cool, especially in areas like the bleachers where there is very little shade, and here are some tips to keep in mind.

Can I Bring Sunscreen?

Sunscreen is only permitted in gel or stick form at the Friendly Confines. According to the Cubs’ Frequently Asked Questions page, all aerosol cans are banned from the ballpark, including spray-on sunscreen.

What About Water Bottles?

Factory-sealed water bottles can be purchased outside of the ballpark and brought inside, but opened bottles must be discarded before entering the stadium.

Fans can also bring in reusable plastic or neoprene bottles, but they must be empty when they are brought into the stadium. Metal, aluminum and glass bottles are not permitted to be brought into the stadium.

Water fountains are available throughout the ballpark to refill bottles.

Will Concession Stands Sell Water?

All concession stands in the ballpark will sell bottled water, and fans can use the MLB Ballpark app to place orders in advance to reduce waiting time.

Are Umbrellas Permitted?

Small, collapsible umbrellas are allowed into the stadium, but can only be used when they don’t “obstruct guests’ views of the game,” according to the Cubs.

What is the Cubs’ Bag Policy?

Backpacks of any size are not permitted in the stadium, but there are permitted bags. That list includes wallets, purses, drawstring bags, fanny packs, lunch bags, and soft-sided coolers that are less than 16 inches wide, 16 inches long and 8 inches tall, according to the team.

Exceptions are made for medical-device bags and diaper bags, according to the team.

More information on all of these services and questions can be found on the Cubs’ website.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.