Cubs giving away 2,024 tickets at various Chicago sites

The Chicago Cubs are celebrating the 2024 season by giving away more than 2,000 tickets to games at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs got things started at the Tribune Tower on Thursday morning, and they will continue to hit different landmarks in the city as they hand out an appropriately-large total of 2,024 tickets throughout the day.

According to the team, tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday.

There are some massive games coming up on the docket this year, including in the third series of the season when Shohei Ohtani will make his Wrigley Field debut starting April 5.

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will be here July 2-4, while Anthony Rizzo could finally make his Wrigley return Sept. 6-8 with the New York Yankees.

More information can be found on the Cubs’ website.

