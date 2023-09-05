The Chicago Cubs' social media team is on top of their game.

They changed their Twitter name to the "Chicago Dubs" ahead of the North Side's valiant, playoff-hopeful run to end the regular season.

The famous "Obvious Shirts" business dared the Cubs in a Tweet (X) to change their name for one day if they won on Sunday. After an eight-run victory over the Cincinnati Reds, the Cubs kept up to their word.

I dare you to change your Twitter name (not handle) to Chicago Dubs for one day if we win tomorrow, @cubs. — OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) September 4, 2023

As it stands, the Cubs are 2.5 games back on the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. They have a 3.0-game cushion in the NL Wild Card race, holding down the second-place spot behind the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Cubs have a pivotal schedule ahead.

They face the San Francisco Giants, who are one game back in the wild card, during the week. Over the weekend, they play the Arizona Diamondbacks, who currently have the rights to the final playoff spot in the wild card.

Hopefully, the Cubs can put up some 'Dubs' with 24 games remaining.

