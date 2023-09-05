Trending
MLB News

Cubs hilariously change their Twitter name on account of a dare from Obvious Shirts

The Chicago Cubs changed their Twitter name to "Chicago Dubs"

By Ryan Taylor

The Chicago Cubs' social media team is on top of their game.

They changed their Twitter name to the "Chicago Dubs" ahead of the North Side's valiant, playoff-hopeful run to end the regular season.

The famous "Obvious Shirts" business dared the Cubs in a Tweet (X) to change their name for one day if they won on Sunday. After an eight-run victory over the Cincinnati Reds, the Cubs kept up to their word.

As it stands, the Cubs are 2.5 games back on the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. They have a 3.0-game cushion in the NL Wild Card race, holding down the second-place spot behind the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Cubs have a pivotal schedule ahead.

They face the San Francisco Giants, who are one game back in the wild card, during the week. Over the weekend, they play the Arizona Diamondbacks, who currently have the rights to the final playoff spot in the wild card.

Hopefully, the Cubs can put up some 'Dubs' with 24 games remaining.

