Cubs make flurry of roster moves ahead of Pirates series

The Chicago Cubs placed Colten Brewer on the 15-day injured list Friday with a lower-back issue and recalled right-handed pitcher Porter Hodge from Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move. Brewer's IL stint is retroactive to May 14.

Hodge, 23, is 1-1 with a 6.55 ERA (8 ER/11.0 IP) in 10 relief appearances in Triple-A this season after beginning the season with Double-A Tennessee. The Cubs drafted Hodge in the 13th round of the 2019 draft and added him to the 40-man roster in November 2023. He is currently ranked as the organization's No. 24 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

The Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates Friday at Wrigley Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1:20 p.m. CT

